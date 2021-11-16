5,313 New Breakthrough Cases in Mass., 41 More Deaths in Vaccinated People

Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported more than 5,300 new breakthrough cases over the past week, and 41 more deaths.

In the last week, 5,313 new breakthrough cases -- infections in people who have been vaccinated -- were reported, with 140 more vaccinated people hospitalized, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday. Their report brings the total number of breakthrough cases to 64,120, and the death toll among people with breakthrough infections to 509.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Both figures remain a tiny percentage of the total number of all people who have been vaccinated -- by contrast, more than 4.8 million Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated.

The equivalent of just 0.04% of vaccinated people have been hospitalized and 1.2% have had confirmed infections. An even smaller percentage has died: 0.01%. The report also doesn't indicate how many of the breakthrough cases are in people with underlying conditions, though it also notes that "may be undercounted due to discrepancies" in records.

While vaccinated people are getting COVID-19, the virus' effects are severely blunted in them, and breakthrough cases rarely lead to hospitalizations or deaths. That's why public health officials worldwide continue to stress the importance of vaccination. (If you still need to be vaccinated, here's a tool to find the closest vaccination provider to your home.)

COVID cases appear to be ticking up in Massachusetts, but experts say that minor fluctuations shouldn't be worrying.

More than 10.8 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, over 5.2 million first shots, nearly 4.5 million second shots and over 807,000 booster shots. There have been more than 325,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Tuesday reported that a total of 4,813,177 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.