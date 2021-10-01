As Bruins Return to Ice, TD Garden's New Vaccine Policy Is Now in Effect

Fans catching the first Boston Bruins preseason game at the TD Garden needed more than just their ticket Thursday night — they also had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Some had it on their phones, others had their vaccine cards.

"I feel so safe knowing everyone around me is vaccinated or show proof of a negative test," said Aoibhinn Rice of Hopkinton, Massachusetts. "It's not getting in the way of anyone."

The new rules went into effect Thursday and apply to everyone 12 and older, and for all events, including Celtics games, Bruins games and concerts.

TD Garden officials say there's no timeframe for when the new policies may expire.

The rules will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

Some complained the policy was an inconvenience.

"It was kind of a hassle getting in," argued Scott Devlin of Quincy. "Everyone fumbling around on their phones or vaccine card."

But most fans were just grateful they could see the Bruins in person, saying proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test was just a price to pay to see all the action during a pandemic.

"We're so excited," said Summer Jasinksi of the North End. "It's been a long time since we've been back to see any sports."

In addition to the new rules, everyone inside must also continue to wear a mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking.