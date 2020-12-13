As Tighter Restrictions Take Effect in Mass., 4,677 More COVID Cases and 41 New Deaths Reported

Massachusetts health officials reported 4,677 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as 41 more deaths.

There have now been 11,098 confirmed deaths and 279,574 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 251 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19 at this time.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remained steady at 5.61%, according to the report.

The number of those requiring hospital care for COVID-19 continues to climb in Massachusetts. There were more than 1,700 people reported hospitalized Sunday because of confirmed cases of the disease, with more than 340 in intensive care units and nearly 180 intubated.

The latest report comes as restaurants across Massachusetts are facing tighter restrictions and indoor theaters are again closed under reinstated public health measures that took effect Sunday as the state experiences a second surge in COVID-19 cases.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker announced the rollbacks Tuesday, saying the state "cannot simply wait for the vaccine to get here.''

Baker's move allows restaurants to remain open but requires diners to wear masks at all times except while eating or drinking. No more than six people are allowed at a table instead of 10, and there is a 90-minute limit for meals.

The maximum number of people allowed at outdoor gatherings has been reduced from 100 to 50, and anyone hosting outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people must provide advance notice to their local board of health. Indoor theaters and performance venues are again closed, and outdoor venues will be limited to 25% capacity with no more than 50 people.