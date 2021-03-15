Boston Marathon Announces Smaller Field Size for in-Person Race

The in-person component of this year's Boston Marathon will have a reduced field size of 20,000 runners, the Boston Athletic Association announced Monday.

Registration for the in-person race will take place April 20 through April 23 and slots will be given based on the amount of time each runner has run under their qualifying standard, the BAA said in a statement.

The field size for the 125th Boston Marathon, scheduled for Monday, October 11, will be 20,000 entrants. Registration for will be held through the B.A.A.’s online platform, Athletes’ Village, April 20-Friday, April 23. https://t.co/mz7VZs7KoE#RunTo125 #BostonMarathon pic.twitter.com/9A0A7GhwdK — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) March 15, 2021

The announcement comes after the BAA earlier this month announced it will hold a virtual Boston Marathon to coincide with the traditional in-person race, which is planned for Oct. 11.

The virtual race will be open to the first 70,000 participants to register.

The B.A.A. will offer a virtual @BostonMarathon, open to everyone 18+, in celebration of the 125th Boston Marathon. The virtual race will be held in addition to the in-person Boston Marathon and will be open to the first 70K registrants. https://t.co/d3fVWEGTgy#RunTo125 pic.twitter.com/Evp0J6u4or — B.A.A. (@BAA) March 2, 2021

The BAA has said it will strive to maintain a participant composition for the in-person race similar to years past, with about 80% comprised of qualified entrants and 20% comprised of invitational entries, including charity program runners.

Running is often considered a solitary sport. But for many, the thrill of running comes from the camaraderie of training with a pack and feeling the support of crowds lining the streets of major races like the Boston Marathon. Can digital innovations like virtual racing fill that void? NBCLX’s Noah Pransky and NBC Boston explore the future of running post-pandemic.

Registration for the virtual race will take place the B.A.A.’s Athletes’ Village website and is separate from the in-person registration. Participants must complete a 26.2 miles run in one, continuous attempt to earn their finisher’s medal.

The announcement comes after the BAA in January announced Oct. 11 as the new, tentative date for the 125th Boston Marathon.

The 2021 marathon had already been postponed from its traditional date, Patriots Day in April, while the 2020 marathon was ultimately canceled in favor of a virtual race. It was the first time in the famed race's long history that it had been called off.

The 2021 Boston Marathon, which would have been held for April, will be pushed back to at least the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Charlie Baker has announced the state will move into Phase 4, Step 1 on March 22, which will allow large indoor and outdoor arenas and ballparks like Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium and TD Garden to admit up to 12% of capacity.

Road races are expected to be allowed at some point during the fourth and final phase of Massachusetts' reopening plan, but the administration has yet to release further details.