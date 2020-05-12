Boston Police Warn of Scammers Targeting Job Seekers During Crisis

In the midst of this pandemic, the Boston Police Department is warning people about being scammed online while searching for jobs.

"This happens every time there's a national emergency or tragedy," said John Moynihan, a cybersecurity expert and president of Minuteman Governance.

Moynihan says scams happen when people are most vulnerable.

"These type of overtures prey on impulse," he said. "People act in a way that they wouldn't ordinarily act."

Boston Police say any online job asking you to pay money up front is a scam.

"Anytime they ask you to do something, provide something like a login credential, a checking account number, ask you to go open up a bank account, it's always a scam, it's never legitimate," Moynihan said.

The scammers can also send you a stolen check, intending that you cash it and send money back.

Boston Police have a few tips, including:

-Don't respond if a recruiter uses a free email domain (gmail.com; mail.com; etc.).

-Don't provide any personal financial/banking information or establish an account in connection with online employment.

-Don't cash checks from unknown sources.

-Research the company first.

If you've been a victim, you're urged to file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov.