Cambridge Lab Processing Thousands of College COVID Tests

As colleges and universities prepare for the fall semester, many are partnering with the Broad Institute to implement coronavirus testing on campus.

Scientists at the institute, which is affiliated with Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, are processing 7,000 tests a day, promising results within 24 hours. The majority of those tests originate from the bay state.

The speed of results is notable because not all schools are outsourcing testing.

Boston University plans to hand out self-sampling coronavirus testing kits. Those samples will be processed at an on-campus lab and specialized robots will speed up test results.

Both Gov. Charlie Baker and higher education institutions like Harvard, MIT and Wellesley have indicated that a vital part of reopening campuses will involve increased coronavirus testing. The aforementioned colleges are just a few working with the institute to process tests.

The Broad Institute converted its clinical processing lab into a COVID-19 testing facility back in March and continues to work to increase capacity, according to the organization. The institute is also partnering with the state’s “Stop the Spread" campaign to test coronavirus outbreaks in communities.