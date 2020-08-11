Cape Cod

Cape Cod Towns Impose Tougher Beach Restrictions

Mashpee, Sandwich and Barnstable are among the towns restricting beach crowds

Cape Cod towns are imposing tougher restrictions to limit beach crowds and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Cape Cod Times reports a number of towns are taking steps to limit capacity at beach parking lots or restrict certain beaches to residents only.

In Mashpee, the local Board of Selectman is holding a hearing Monday on whether to make a temporary, residents-only restriction on town beaches permanent, the newspaper reports.

Sandwich and Barnstable have also taken steps to restrict beach access to residents only, and Yarmouth officials on Tuesday are considering doing the same.

Falmouth, meanwhile, has expanded parking lot capacity for town residents only at a number of its popular beaches, and the parking lot at the federally-managed Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro has been restricted to bicyclists and pedestrians only as of Saturday.

