Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
drowning

Man Drowns in Pond in Barnstable

A man in his mid-30’s was pulled from the water at Hathaway’s Pond

By Mary Markos

David Curran

A man in his 30s drowned at Hathaway’s Pond in Barnstable Sunday, according to officials.

The Barnstable Fire Department drove their 17-foot Boston Whaler to the area of the reported drowning just after 6 p.m.

There were initially conflicting reports of the number of people who were missing and possibly involving a raft of people, but rescuers were able to confirm there was one swimmer unaccounted for.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Barnstable Police, the Harbor Master’s Office and EMS helped with the search along with the Barnstable County Technical Rescue Team: Dive Team. Members from Hyannis, Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills, Yarmouth, Orleans, Brewster, and the West Barnstable Fire Departments also responded to the scene.

A man in his mid-30’s was pulled from the water at Hathaway’s Pond and taken to Cape Cod Hospital by a West Barnstable ambulance.

The incident is being investigated by the Barnstable Police Department.

Local

mosquitoes 42 mins ago

Mosquito Spraying to Start in Parts of Boston

forecast 2 hours ago

Heat Wave Hits New England

This article tagged under:

drowningBarnstableHathaway's Pond
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us