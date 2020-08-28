Even After COVID-19, Half of Mass. Office Workers Could Stay Home, Survey Finds

Massachusetts employers believe that nearly half of their workforces will continue to work remotely after a COVID-19 vaccine is made available, according to a new survey, a projection that could carry major implications for commercial real estate in Greater Boston.

The results come from a survey carried out by the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership with help from several of the state’s other major business groups, including the Massachusetts High Technology Council and the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce.

Just over 100 businesses participated in the survey, with about half of the respondents located in Boston or Cambridge. Most of the rest of the participants hail from other cities and towns inside I-495. Nearly all of the respondents are based in corporate offices, according to Massachusetts Competitive Partnership CEO Jay Ash.

