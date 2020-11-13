Field Hospitals to Reopen in Mass. as Coronavirus Cases Surge

Gov. Charlie Baker is reopening field hospitals in case the state's health care system reaches capacity in what officials are calling a second COVID-19 surge.

The Boston Convention and Exhibition Center could be among the field hospital locations, which are expected to be announced Friday. The BCEC was one of several facilities set up at the start of the pandemic throughout the state for a possible overflow of patients, along with the DCU Center in Worcester as well as University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Baker said Massachusetts is better poised to handle the surging coronavirus cases than it was in the spring during a Thursday news conference, but he urged residents to stay vigilant.

"We're nowhere near the uncharted territory we were at in the spring. Nowhere near it," Baker said Thursday. "We're definitely dealing with a surge that we talked about throughout the summer and the beginning of the fall."

The state's ability to identify cases and conduct contact tracing puts Massachusetts in a strong position to deal with a second surge, Baker said. Massachusetts conducts more tests per capita than any other state in the country at some 80,000 to 100,000 test per day, he added.

The second surge of COVID-19 in Massachusetts is showing no signs of slowing down, Baker said Tuesday when he announced that he is working with hospital officials to plan for the growing number of cases.

Hospitals are prepared to make an additional 400 beds available for COVID-19 patients by converting acute care beds to ICU beds.

Another 21 people confirmed to have coronavirus died in Massachusetts, health officials said Thursday, bringing the total to 10,015, above 10,000 for the first time.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 stands at 174,953, with 2,482 new cases reported by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Cases have been surging in the state lately, with health officials reporting single-day case numbers in the last few weeks that haven't been seen since the tail end of the first coronavirus surge.

Another 227 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19, the Department of Public Health reported. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 2.9%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 661. Of that number, 151 were listed as being in intensive care units and 68 are intubated, according to the Department of Public Health.