Football, Other Fall II High School Sports Start This Week in Mass.

The long-postponed high school football season is finally set to start this week in Massachusetts.

The Fall II season -- created as the association adjusted to the realities of the coronavirus pandemic -- is slated to run from Feb. 22 to April 25, with no Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association-sponsored postseason, the organization announced last month. School districts are able to opt out if they choose to.

Along with football in the Fall II season are cheerleading, indoor track and unified basketball. School districts also had the option of moving the following sports from the Fall I season to Fall II: cross-country, dance, golf, field hockey, soccer, swim and dive and volleyball.

“We made adjustments in the fall and had a successful first season. We made additional modifications for the winter and our student athletes have been actively engaged since December. Now we are hopeful that with the guidance from the Governor’s office and of [the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs], along with the work of our various committees, that we will be able to have a safe and successful Fall II Season,” MIAA President Jeffrey Granatino said in a statement announcing the start date last month.

See the MIAA presentation on the changes here and the rules modifications for football here.

The announcement came amid a decline in coronavirus case levels from the height of the second surge in Massachusetts as the vaccine rollout ramped up. Cases, hospitalizations and percent positivity have continued to drop in the weeks since the announcement.

Gov. Charlie Baker has encouraged schools to reopen with safety measures in place, citing research that shows schools that take precautions are not likely to be sources of major spread in the community.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on high school sports, impacting the second half of the 2019-20 season and the start of the 2020-21 season. In August, high school football, cheer and unified basketball were moved to practice only.