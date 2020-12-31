Gov. Baker Awards $67.4M in Grants to Small Businesses Impacted by Coronavirus Pandemic

The Baker Administration on Thursday announced nearly $68 million in awards to hundreds of small businesses in the second round of grants through Massachusetts' COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program.

The program, administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation, will award a total of $67.4 million to 1,366 small businesses, the Baker Administration said.

Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker said qualifying businesses would be eligible for grants of up to $75,000 or three-months of operating expenses to help pay for salaries, utilities, rent, debt or other expenses.

The money to pay for the program will come, in part, from the flexibility of the new federal stimulus bill passed last week by Congress.

The program awarded 1,158 small businesses its first round of grants last week for a total of nearly $49 million dollars.

Applications are still being taken for businesses to receive grants, according to the administration. Among the businesses being given preference in this round will be restaurants, bars, caterers, food trucks; indoor recreation and entertainment establishments; gyms and fitness centers; event-support companies; personal care services; and independent retailers.

The application for the program closes Jan. 15.

Additional details on the program as well as eligibility and documentation requirements can be found on the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation's website.