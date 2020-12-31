small business grants

Gov. Baker Awards $67.4M in Grants to Small Businesses Impacted by Coronavirus Pandemic

The second round of grants, administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation, will be awarded to businesses most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

By Staff Reports

David L. Ryan | The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Baker Administration on Thursday announced nearly $68 million in awards to hundreds of small businesses in the second round of grants through Massachusetts' COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program.

The program, administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation, will award a total of $67.4 million to 1,366 small businesses, the Baker Administration said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 20 hours ago

Mass. COVID Death Toll Tops 12,000

coronavirus Dec 30

Baker Discusses New COVID Strain, Warns Against New Year's Eve Parties

Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker said qualifying businesses would be eligible for grants of up to $75,000 or three-months of operating expenses to help pay for salaries, utilities, rent, debt or other expenses.

The money to pay for the program will come, in part, from the flexibility of the new federal stimulus bill passed last week by Congress.

The program awarded 1,158 small businesses its first round of grants last week for a total of nearly $49 million dollars.

Applications are still being taken for businesses to receive grants, according to the administration. Among the businesses being given preference in this round will be restaurants, bars, caterers, food trucks; indoor recreation and entertainment establishments; gyms and fitness centers; event-support companies; personal care services; and independent retailers.

The application for the program closes Jan. 15.

Additional details on the program as well as eligibility and documentation requirements can be found on the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation's website.

This article tagged under:

small business grantsMassachusettsCOVID-19coronavirus pandemicGov. Charlie Baker
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us