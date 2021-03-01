WATCH LIVE: Gov. Baker Gives COVID Update After Touring Mattapan Vaccination Site

Gov. Charlie Baker was slated to give an update on his response to the COVID-19 pandemic Monday after he toured a vaccination site in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.

Baker was scheduled to tour at vaccination site at Morning Star Baptist Church in Mattapan at 10 a.m. before giving remarks, which come as the state takes another step in its reopening plan.

Massachusetts moves into Phase 3, Step 2 of its reopening plan Monday amid a continued decline in daily coronavirus cases.

All capacity limits will be removed for restaurants, under Massachusetts' statewide guidelines, and live musical performances may resume. Other rules for restaurants, such as social distancing six feet apart, a maximum of six people at each table and 90-minute limits on eating times will remain in place.

Theaters, concert halls and other indoor performance venues may reopen at half capacity for up to 500 people total. Indoor recreational centers with higher potential for contact, like laser tag, roller skating, trampoline parks and obstacle courses, may reopen with the same 50% capacity cap.

Gov. Charlie Baker announces new updates in Mass. coronavirus reopening plan.

Capacity limits across all sectors with limits will also be raised to 50% and exclude employees, according to the announcement from the state.

New daily cases of COVID-19 have dipped to their lowest levels since October and Massachusetts confirmed it has fully vaccinated more than half a million residents. Another 600,000 have received an initial dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Baker administration continues to face criticism over its rollout of COVID vaccines, with many saying it has been difficult and confusing to secure an appointment.

Baker on Thursday apologized for problems with the Massachusetts' COVID-19 vaccination portal but reiterated his argument that a limited supply of doses from federal authorities was to blame for a troubled vaccine rollout.

Baker was asked at an appearance before the COVID-19 and Emergency Management and Preparedness Committee whether he would apologize to people who encountered issues with the state's vaccine portal, which crashed last week as a million people became eligible for vaccination.

After weeks of coronavirus vaccine sign-up website problems, lawmakers grilled Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and other officials at an oversight hearing.

"Of course. Absolutely. Definitely. Yes," he said. "It's going to be a constant challenge, going forward that we don't have enough supply to serve the population that wants to get vaccinated. I hope at some point that's not true anymore."

Baker added his administration would continue "to do things to improve the performance of the website, and I'm and as frustrated and disappointed about it as anybody."