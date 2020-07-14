Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on Coronavirus Response in NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to provide an update on New Hampshire's coronavirus response Tuesday afternoon.

Sununu is scheduled to hold a news conference at 3 p.m.

As of Monday, there were no new deaths reported in the Granite State as a result of the novel coronavirus. The death toll stands at 391, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. There were 16 new positive cases reported Monday for a total of 6,068 cases, according to health officials.

Meanwhile, a judge ruled Monday that Nashua's face-covering ordinance and Sununu's declaration of a state of emergency will stand while they're being challenged in court.

Nashua resident Andrew Cooper had filed a request for a preliminary injunction as part of his lawsuit seeing to end Sununu's emergency declaration and the city's rules requiring members of the public to wear face masks when entering any business, work site or government building.

He argued that Sununu lacked the authority to make the declaration because "there is no 'emergency' in New Hampshire," a claim that Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Jacalyn Colburn said defied common sense.