Kenny Chesney Reschedules Chillaxification Tour, Including Stops at Gillette

Country music star Kenny Chesney announced Monday that due to the coronavirus pandemic, he is rescheduling his Chillaxification Tour, which included two stops at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Chesney said in a news release that due to the "number of unknowns" with the pandemic, the safest option was to reschedule the 18-stop tour.

"I had kept hoping that as time passed, information would not only increase, but there would be some sort of solution so people could come back together," Chesney explained in the news release. "But things weren't getting any clearer, so I did the hardest thing for me, but obviously best option for the safety of No Shoes Nation, my road family and everyone at the buildings involved."

Chesney, with special guests Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead, will now play Gillette Stadium Aug. 27 and 28, 2021.

It will be the 20th and 21st times the country singer has performed at the venue.

Tickets already purchased are automatically valid for the rescheduled dates. Those unable to attend the new show dates have 30 days from June 15 to request a refund.