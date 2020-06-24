Many Mass. Residents Not Eager to Engage in State's Reopening: Poll

The gradual reopening of the economy in Massachusetts has led to employees feeling more stable in their jobs and financial situations over the past month, according to a new Suffolk University poll for WGBH News, the State House News Service, The Boston Globe, and MassLive.

But residents continue to harbor anxiety over venturing back out to engage in what used to be mundane activities, like eating at a restaurant or taking the subway to see a baseball game. And parents are deeply divided over whether they think it's safe to send their children back to daycare or school, according to the poll.

The pandemic has also hit communities of color particularly hard financially, according to the survey, with Hispanic residents far more likely than white, Black and Asian workers to report diminished income from the coronavirus outbreak, and workers with less education and lower incomes before the pandemic reporting a greater impact from COVID-19.

The WGBH News/SHNS/Suffolk survey of 500 Massachusetts residents was conducted June 18-21 with live callers on cellphones and landlines. It has a margin of error of 4.4%.

Michael Riccardelli, 31, of Worcester, worked as a cook for faculty, staff and students at Worcester State University when the pandemic hit and the college shut down its campus. While he hopes to return to his job in the fall, he has had to rely on unemployment benefits to scrap by since March, and even those have now been shut off due to confusion over what program he should qualify under.

"A lot of restaurants are hiring now. Everyone's opening. But the rent's due at the end of the month," said Riccardelli, who hopes to find something part-time until the fall.

The worry still being felt across Massachusetts as the rate of new infections, deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 decline underscores the challenges of returning to some normalcy, and reviving an economy before a vaccine for the virus becomes available.

Over 27% of people said they had either an extremely high level of fear or were living through the most fearful moments of their lives, while another 39.4% of people said they had above average fear.

"It's anxiety-inducing," Riccardelli said. "I want to go out and I want things to be open again. But I have terrible asthma. If I did get it, this would destroy me."

Forty-eight percent said they were somewhat or very concerned about their personal financial situation or employment, down from 56% in late April and early May, while the percentage of people not at all concerned rose from 25.8% to 34.2%.

The number of people reporting that the pandemic had diminished their regular income was also down over nine points to 36.4%.

"That tide has been stemmed. It's still high, but the trend line is going in the right direction," said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, which conducted the poll.

Hispanic workers were far more likely than white, Black and Asian workers to report a loss of income, with 48% of Hispanic residents saying they had lost income due to the coronavirus compared to 44% of Asian, 39% of Blacks and 34% of white residents.

Workers who earned less before the pandemic and had attained lower levels of education were also more likely to say they had seen their income diminish compared to workers with more formal education and higher salaries.

"That's a problem," Paleologos said. "COVID-19 has become this regressive tax on people because lower-income people are hurting the most. People who can sit at home and do Zoom meetings don't have to be out scraping for their hourly wage."

As in all polls, smaller subsets of people carry a higher margin of error.