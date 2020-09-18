Mass. Adds 1 State Back to Travel Restriction List

Starting Saturday, Massachusetts will no longer allow quarantine-free travel from a state that was recently declared to be of low risk.

Wyoming is now being removed from the list of low-risk states, according to an update Friday on Massachusetts' COVID-19 travel order page, meaning travelers coming from there will once again be required to quarantine.

The change goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 19.

To be included on the list, states must have below six average daily cases per 100,000 people and rates of positive test rates below 5%.

States currently deemed to be low risk include Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont and Washington.

Rhode Island remains the only New England state not on the list.

Travelers from states not on the low-risk list must fill out the Massachusetts Travel Form and quarantine for 14 days, according to the state's guidelines. That includes anyone who's coming from one of the low-risk states but stayed "for more than a transitory period of time in the last 14 days" in a higher-risk state.