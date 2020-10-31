Mass. Adds Travel Restrictions to 2 States: Here's What to Know

Massachusetts is now requiring that people who travel from Connecticut and New Jersey quarantine upon arriving to the Bay State.

It's the first change to Massachusetts' travel order for two weeks, when New Jersey was added to the list of low-risk states, along with California, Hawaii and Washington.

The move comes days after Connecticut and New Jersey added Massachusetts to their own coronavirus hot spot lists.

Here's what to know about Massachusetts travel restrictions:

Massachusetts' full list of states deemed to be low risk as of Saturday now includes just seven states, and the country's capital: California; Washington, D.C.; Hawaii; Maine; New Hampshire; New York; Vermont and Washington.



To be included on Massachusetts' list of low-risk states, the state must have fewer than 10 average daily cases per 100,000 people.



Travelers from other non-exempt states, including returning Massachusetts residents from those states are required to either complete the Massachusetts Travel Form prior to arrival, quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test result.

There are some exemptions to quarantining, including for people who are going to higher-risk states just to commute or go to school. See the full order, which includes exemptions, here.

See the Massachusetts Department of Public Health guidelines on how to properly quarantine.

Anyone who does not comply with the state's travel order could be fined $500 a day.