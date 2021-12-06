Mass. Confirms 11,199 New COVID Cases Over the Weekend

Massachusetts health officials reported another 11,199 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths Monday, in a report that includes data from over the weekend.

It pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 881,828 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 19,100.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, had been far lower than they were in spring, but have been rising lately.

The discovery of omicron, a new COVID strain labeled a variant of concern by the World Health Organization over the Thanksgiving weekend, is being monitored in case it accelerates the recent surge statewide and across the U.S., with one case identified in Massachusetts so far.

The U.S. plans to ban travel from South Africa and seven other southern African countries starting Monday.

Massachusetts Department of Public Health COVID reports on Mondays, or Tuesdays after holiday weekends, include all the data reported since Friday's update. This weekend's cases average to 3,733 per day, after Thursday's and Friday's reports involved more than 5,000 cases in each day for the first time since the winter.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests dropped from 4.74% on Friday to 4.53% on Monday. The metric was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases rose above 1,100 to 1,118, the most since Feb. 13, according to state data; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but reached under an average of 85 at one point in July.

Of those currently hospitalized, 385 are fully vaccinated, 223 are in intensive care units and 130 are intubated.

Three top Boston doctors talk about Pfizer's COVID vaccine for 12-15 year-olds, a post-holiday surge and symptoms on NBC10 Boston’s weekly “COVID Q&A” series.

Nearly 11.7 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, over 5.4 million first shots, more than 4.6 million second shots and nearly 1.3 million booster shots. There have been more than 330,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Monday reported that a total of 4,930,679 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.