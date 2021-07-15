Mass. Confirms 236 New COVID Cases, 4 More Deaths as Metrics Creep Up

Massachusetts health officials reported another 236 confirmed coronavirus cases -- the most cases in a single day since early June -- and four new deaths on Thursday.

The report pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 caseload to 665,532 since the start of the pandemic, and its death toll to 17,652. The last time Massachusetts reported more than 236 new cases in one day was on June 3.

The state's COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, are far lower than they were several months ago, but some have been sliding up in the last few weeks.

Once above 30%, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests rose to 0.78% on Thursday. On Friday, it had risen to 0.5% after a month under that mark.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases ticked up to 108; the figure was once nearly 4,000. Of those currently hospitalized, 36 are listed as being in intensive care units and 11 are intubated.

Under 8.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts as of Thursday. That includes nearly 4.5 million first shots and over 4 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 282,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Thursday reported that a total of 4,286,062 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated.