Boston

Police investigating after body is found in vehicle at tow lot in Allston

Homicide detectives are investigating

By Marc Fortier

Boston police are investigating after a body was found in a car in the city's Allston neighborhood on Friday morning.

Police said they received a call around 8:22 a.m. after a man's body was found inside a vehicle that had been towed to a tow lot at an Emery Road tow company.

Homicide detectives are investigating, Boston police said.

No further details were immediately available.

