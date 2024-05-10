Police investigating after body is found in vehicle at tow lot in Allston

Boston police are investigating after a body was found in a car in the city's Allston neighborhood on Friday morning.
Police said they received a call around 8:22 a.m. after a man's body was found inside a vehicle that had been towed to a tow lot at an Emery Road tow company.
Homicide detectives are investigating, Boston police said.
No further details were immediately available.
