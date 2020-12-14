Mass. Confirms 3,572 More COVID Cases, 37 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 3,572 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday and an additional 37 deaths.

There have now been 11,135 confirmed deaths and 283,146 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 253 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has increased to 5.7%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 1,788. Of that number, 354 were listed as being in intensive care units and 186 are intubated, according to DPH.

The average number of coronavirus patients in Massachusetts hospitals has more than doubled in the last month, rising from 665 on Nov. 14 to 1,644 on Sunday.

The numbers come as the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech arrived in the state earlier in the day. Boston Medical Center was among the first hospitals to receive 1,950 doses of the vaccine which officials say they will start administering Wednesday.

Other area hospitals expecting deliveries early this week include Tufts Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's, UMass Memorial Medical Center, and Melrose-Wakefield.

Hospital workers are expected to be the first to receive the shots, as well as long-term care facility residents and workers.