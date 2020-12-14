coronavirus

First Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Arrive in Mass.

A Massachusetts hospital is expected to be one of the first in the state to receive the new coronavirus vaccine.

By Lara Salahi

NBC Universal, Inc.

The first shipment of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Massachusetts on Monday, and Tufts Medical Center in Boston may be among the first to receive the vaccines as soon as they arrive.

Tufts Medical Center is expected to accept 1,000 doses, the Boston Globe reports.

Nearly 3 million doses are expected to be distributed across the nation, of which Massachusetts will see an initial shipment of 60,000 vials.

Healthcare workers as well as those who live and work in long-term care facilities will be among the first to get the vaccine. People ages 65 and older, those with underlying conditions, along with essential workers are next in line to receive a vaccine.

