Mass. Confirms 5,248 New COVID Cases, 24 More Deaths Over 3 Days

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests held steady at 2.32%, and the number of patients in hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 554

Massachusetts health officials reported another 5,248 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths over the last three days.

Monday's report, the first since Friday, pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 819,302 since the start of the pandemic, and its death toll to 18,782.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, are far lower than they were in spring, and while all of the major ones have risen from their lowest points, some have dipped in recent weeks.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests held at 2.32% Monday, the same rate as Friday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 554; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but reached under an average of 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 220 are vaccinated, 127 are in intensive care units and 71 are intubated.

Nearly 10.8 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, nearly 5.2 million first shots, nearly 4.5 million second shots and over 789,000 booster shots. There have been more than 325,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Monday reported that a total of 4,810,635 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.

