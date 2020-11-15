Massachusetts Coronavirus Tracker: See Maps and Charts With the Latest Data

NBC10 Boston is tracking the coronavirus pandemic in Massachusetts and New England. The data we've accrued can help us understand how the region is faring.

Scroll down to explore charts we've created and assembled that shed light on how fast the virus is spreading, where it's hitting hardest, who is being affected and how our area compares to the rest of the United States and the world.

COVID Cases in Mass. and New England

COVID-19 is affecting communities across Massachusetts differently. The interactive map below shows coronavirus cases per capita by city and town, with overlays representing ethnicity, income and density of homes.

Data has shown that people of color are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 than white people in Massachusetts.

Coronavirus Case Count and Massachusetts’ Population This map plots weekly coronavirus case totals on top of census tract data showing the percent population non-white, housing density and median household income of a given area. Click or tap for more information.

Massachusetts was one of the first epicenters of the American coronavirus outbreak. But it's since been far surpassed.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

This graph shows how the number of coronavirus cases have grown in Massachusetts, in the context of the other U.S. states, dating to the early days of the pandemic. It shows how many cases have been diagnosed each day in each state since their 500th cases. Select a state from the dropdown to highlight its track.

Early on, Massachusetts was among the states with the highest numbers of cases. The Bay State's 500th coronavirus case came on March 21. For much of the following two months, only New York and New Jersey saw more cases. But as the rate of growth slowed in Massachusetts and other states that spiked early, it skyrocketed in states like California, Florida and Texas. In autumn, cases began to grow quicker in Massachusetts and across the nation.

As New England's largest city, Boston's challenge in combating the pandemic has long been in the spotlight. Densely populated and diverse, there's much to learn from the city's data.

The number of coronavirus cases in each county in Massachusetts broadly tracks with their size: Middlesex is the biggest, followed by Worcester and Suffolk.

The Big Picture: Comparing to the Rest of the US and the World

The charts below compare the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the Boston area, in New England and in the country. The red line representing the seven-day average helps to highlight patterns in each location.

Coronavirus Deaths in Greater Boston, New England and Across the US

These charts use daily coronavirus death data from Johns Hopkins University to show the seven-day moving average of deaths at each level. The line helps show a pattern that sharp rises and falls might disguise, giving us insight into whether we can expect COVID-19 deaths to fall, rise or plateau.

The impact of coronavirus varies enormously in the United States from one place to another.

This visualization shows the 7-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in every county across the country, giving a sense of where the virus is flaring up fastest:

The following list shows the percentage of tests returning positive in each state. (Scroll through to see all 50 states and Washington, D.C.) This metric is closely watched to judge how controlled local outbreaks are; hospitalizations and deaths often rise several weeks after the number of cases does.

This map shows the state of the pandemic worldwide. Click a circle in any state or country to see the number of cases and deaths.