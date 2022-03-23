coronavirus

Mass. Reports 1,074 New COVID-19 Cases Wednesday

In total, Massachusetts has reported 1,556,163 COVID-19 cases and 18,955 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic

By Thea DiGiammerino

Massachusetts Coronavirus
NBC10 Boston

Massachusetts health officials announced 1,074 new COVID-19 cases Monday, a number that includes three days due to the weekend, and one new death.

In total, there have been 1,556,163 cases and 18,955 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state reported 231 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Wednesday's data. Of that total, 39 are in intensive care and 18 are intubated.

Top Boston doctors talked about COVID cases in Mass., whether masks will make a comeback in schools and reports of post-vaccination tinnitus on NBC10 Boston’s weekly “COVID Q&A” series.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate came in at 1.91% Wednesday, compared to 1.88% on Tuesday.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have declined since the omicron surge at the beginning of the year.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Madeleine Albright 3 hours ago

Madeleine Albright, First Female Secretary of State, Dies

COVID Q&A 5 hours ago

Will Mass. See a Bump in COVID Cases This Spring? Here's What Boston Doctors Say

Experts have said that case count reporting may be a less accurate indicator during the omicron surge, given the difficulties in getting tested and widespread use of rapid tests that go unreported. Officials also warn that health care systems are still under great pressure from the influx of COVID-19 patients and related staffing shortages.

More than 14 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts. That includes more than 5.8 million first doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, 4.9 million second shots, and close to 342,000 Johnson & Johnson one-dose shots. More than 2.9 million booster shots have been administered.

Health officials on Wednesday eported that a total of 5,315,502 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19Department of Public Healthtesting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us