Mass. Reports 143 More Cases, 11 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 143 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and an additional 11 deaths.

There have now been 9,118 confirmed deaths and 125,866 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 0.8%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,328, which would indicate there are 210 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 371. Of that number, 67 were listed as being in intensive care units and 27 are intubated, according to DPH.