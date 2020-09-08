Mass. Reports 168 More Coronavirus Cases, 8 New Deaths on Tuesday

Massachusetts reported eight new coronavirus deaths and 168 more cases Monday, pushing the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 8,933 and its confirmed caseload to 121,214.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health issued the new numbers around 4 p.m. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests was less than 1%.

An additional 1,748 cases are listed as probable in the daily COVID-19 report, including three new probable cases on Tuesday. Coronavirus is considered probable in another 208 deaths at this time.

The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. There were 328 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of COVID-19, and 47 in intensive care units. The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at long-term care homes rose to 5,862, accounting for more than 65% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.

The United States has 190,327 coronavirus-related deaths as of Tuesday, according to a tally by NBC News. With 6.3 million confirmed cases, the U.S. has the largest outbreak of any country in the world.

Prior to Labor Day weekend, several U.S. officials urged people to maintain social distancing practices during the unofficial last weekend of the summer to avoid a possible surge in virus cases.

President Donald Trump also urged Americans to remain "vigilant" and wear masks. "We need everybody to be careful," he said Friday.

But beautiful weather over the holiday weekend sent New Englanders to beaches and parks across Massachusetts as temperatures reached the 80s under sunny skies.