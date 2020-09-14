coronavirus

Mass. Reports 235 More Cases, 9 New Deaths

There have now been 9,010 confirmed deaths and 123,139 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health

By Staff Reports

Massachusetts reported 235 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday and an additional nine deaths.

There have now been 9,010 confirmed deaths and 123,139 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 0.8%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,219, which would indicate there are 209 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of people hospitalized with the disease is 302 while 63 patients remain in intensive care, according to DPH.

