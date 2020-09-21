Mass. Reports 244 More Cases, 7 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 244 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday and an additional seven deaths.

There have now been 9,107 confirmed deaths and 125,723 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 0.8%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,317, which would indicate there are 210 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 367. Of that number, 61 were listed as being in intensive care units and 31 are intubated, according to DPH.

The rolling average number of active hospitalizations in Sunday's report was 19% higher than the record low of 302 set in late August, according to health officials.

