Mass. Reports 301 More Cases, 11 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 301 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday and an additional 11 deaths.

There have now been 8,827 confirmed deaths and 118,784 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has slightly risen to 1%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,060, which would indicate there are 233 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

Over the weekend, health officials reported nearly 600 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, while the outlook for several key metrics used to track the spread of the virus looked the best yet.

On Saturday, there were 421 positive cases from 23,882 new individuals tested and on Sunday DPH added another 174 cases from 16,594 individuals tested.

Those cases brought the total number of confirmed infections in Massachusetts to 118,483 since the novel coronavirus outbreak began in March, while 12 new deaths reported Saturday and 13 new deaths reported Sunday pushed the cumulative death toll to 9,049.

In Sunday's report, the seven-day weighted average positive test rate dropped to 0.9%, while the three-day average number of patients actively hospitalized dropped to 302. Both were the lowest values reported since state officials began publishing the figures.