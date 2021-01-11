Mass. Reports 4,239 New Coronavirus Cases, 54 More Deaths

Massachusetts reported 4,239 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday and an additional 54 deaths.

There have now been 12,929 confirmed deaths and 417,568 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 277 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

Massachusetts also on Monday reported more than 90,000 active COVID-19 cases in the state for the first time in the pandemic.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has slightly increased to 7.26%, the department said.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased to 2,211. Of that number, 451 were listed as being in intensive care units and 285 are intubated, according to DPH.

On Monday, thousands of police officers, firefighters and other first responders in Massachusetts began receiving their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

About 60 sites have been set up around the state to vaccinate an estimated 45,000 people.

The city of Worcester has turned its senior center into a mass vaccination site for first responders from the city as well as the surrounding communities of Shrewsbury, Millbury, Leicester, Holden, Grafton and West Boylston.

The Boston Police Department also received their first doses, including Police Commissioner William Gross who said about two-thirds of the department has signed up so far.