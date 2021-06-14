Mass. Reports 44 New COVID Cases, 8 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported 44 new coronavirus cases and another eight deaths on Monday.

It comes after the state's fourth day without any COVID deaths to report, and the lowest single-day case count, 33, since March 12, 2020.

Massachusetts' confirmed case total is now at 662,855, with the death toll standing at 17,584 since the start of the pandemic.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics are reaching new lows as nearly 4 million residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. The state's COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, has fallen far enough that its state of emergency declaration is set to expire at midnight.

Once above 30%, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests is at 0.42%, holding steady from Sunday.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 138. Of those currently hospitalized, 43 are listed as being in intensive care units and 23 are intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases fell again to 2,636 from 2,695 on Sunday.

Nearly 8.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts: more than 4.3 million first shots and over 3.7 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as more than 264,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Health officials reported that 3,970,444 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated as of Sunday.