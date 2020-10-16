coronavirus

Mass. Reports 702 More Cases, 30 New Deaths

There have now been 9,482 confirmed deaths and 139,353 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health

Massachusetts reported 702 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday and an additional 30 deaths.

There have now been 9,482 confirmed deaths and 139,353 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has risen to 1.4%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,702, which would indicate there are 220 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 513. Of that number, 77 were listed as being in intensive care units and 33 are intubated, according to DPH.

Friday's numbers came hours after DPH announced four more states have been cleared for quarantine-free travel.

Beginning Saturday, people traveling from California, Hawaii, New Jersey and Washington will not be required to quarantine upon arriving in the Bay State, DPH said.

The full list of states currently deemed to be low risk is California; Connecticut; Washington, D.C.; Hawaii; Maine; New Hampshire; New Jersey; New York; Vermont and Washington.

