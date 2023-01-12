Mass. Reports 9,360 New COVID-19 Cases, 142 Deaths This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 9,360 new COVID-19 cases and 142 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday.

In total, there have been 1,987,672 cases and 21,533 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, shows a decrease in overall cases and hospitalizations, but an increased number of reported deaths, from the previous week. It's reported that as of Jan. 10, there were 409 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a total of 1,250 hospitalized patients who have the virus. Of the total hospitalizations, 119 were in intensive care and 46 were intubated.

Massachusetts COVID-19 wastewater data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority has been seeing levels the highest they've been since last winter, though they appear to be trending down in the Greater Boston area.

The state's seven-day average positivity was listed at 12.25% Thursday, compared to 13.39% last week.

Despite recent case increases, we remain well below the types of case counts and hospitalizations seen at height of the omicron surge at the beginning of 2022, when average daily case counts reached over 28,000 and hospitalizations peaked at around 3,300.

Experts have said that case count reporting became a less accurate indicator during the omicron surge, given the difficulties in getting tested. Now, widespread use of rapid tests means that some results go unreported.

Millions of vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts.