Mass. Reports More Than 2K COVID-19 Cases for 1st Time This Fall

Massachusetts reported 2,038 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday and an additional 21 deaths. It's the highest number of new cases reported in a single day by the Massachusetts Department of Health this fall.

There have now been 9,880 confirmed deaths and 162,736 cases, according to DPH. Another 226 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The 7-day average percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive has climbed to 2.1%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 increased to 513. Of that number, 118 were listed as being in intensive care units and 57 are intubated, according to department.

After months where the state reported fewer than 1,000 coronavirus cases, last month the daily report from the Department of Public Health started showing numbers above that level. Before Friday, the last time the state reported more than 2,000 cases was May 1.

Friday's numbers were released after a series of new guidelines took effect in the Bay State in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

The new guidelines announced by Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday include a stay-at-home advisory which will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. with residents urged to stay home except to go to work, for a walk or to the grocery store.

In addition, restaurants are required to stop providing table service at 9:30 p.m., but can continue to offer carry out service. Liquor sales at restaurants and package stores will also shut down at 9:30 p.m.

The limit on indoor gatherings has been reduced to 10 people and outdoor gatherings has been reduced to 25 people.

The new restrictions went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.