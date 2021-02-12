Mass. Schools Report 674 New COVID-19 Cases Among Students, Staff

Massachusetts schools saw a decrease in their number of newly reported coronavirus cases this week, with 674 new cases reported among students and staff.

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the numbers Thursday in its weekly COVID-19 report. A total of 462 students and 212 employees with district building access within seven days of the report tested positive between Feb. 4 and Feb. 10.

These numbers mark a decrease of 234 total cases from the previous week. The last report said 583 students and 325 district staff tested positive, for a total of 908 cases.

Depending on the level of coronavirus cases in their communities, school districts are either operating with in-person learning, remote learning or a hybrid of the two.

In early November, state officials said all Massachusetts communities in the gray, green and yellow COVID risk categories are expected to have students learning in-person, while the highest-risk red category should consider a hybrid model.