Mass. Whole Foods Store Closes After Workers Test Positive for Coronavirus

A Whole Foods store in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, has closed after multiple employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a company spokesperson said Sunday.

The spokesperson said the store had undergone “multiple professional deep cleanings and disinfections throughout the facility” and was following the guidance of health and food safety authorities.

“However, out of an abundance of caution, and to prioritize the safety of our Team Members, we have decided to temporarily close the store to further evaluate,” the spokesperson said.

The store is expected to reopen “in the coming days.”

Lynnfield residents reacting Sunday to the closure of the store at the Lynnfield shopping center.

“It’s always been a gift for us, so convenient,” said one shopper.

“You can tell some of them are worried,” said frequent shopper Marco Desiderio.

It was not immediately clear how many staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Two Massachusetts Walmarts have become coronavirus hot spots.

The supermarket chain has implemented safety measures such as social distancing and crowd control guidelines as well as plexiglass barriers at check-out stations, the spokesperson said.

“I shop there all the time, it’s kind of crazy but they take a lot of precautions I know. Every time I go there there’s a long line to get in,” said another shopper Mike Landau.

The store also says they have a “swift and comprehensive” plan that includes contact tracing along with diligently following guidance from the CDC and local health authorities.

The spokesperson said Whole Foods would continue to pay employees missing shifts due to the closure.

On Sunday, Walmart stores in Avon and Abington reopened after closing last week because of the outbreak. A third Walmart in Quincy remains closed after workers there were diagnosed with the virus. One employee died.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.