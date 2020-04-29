coronavirus

Massachusetts’ Coronavirus Cases Top 60,000 as Death Toll Rises by 252

By Asher Klein

Another 252 people in Massachusetts have died after testing positive for the new coronavirus, and the total number of confirmed cases topped 60,000.

The death toll rose to 3,405 as of Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health. Another 1,963 people tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, bringing the total to 60,265.

The numbers are one key factor in when Gov. Charlie Baker will begin to ease the restrictions on movement and businesses in Massachusetts. He has repeatedly said he's waiting to see a distinct downward trend in the number of people testing positive before he can start to reopen the state.

"We have not yet seen the downward trend that virtually every analyst, public health expert and CDC official has said is a critical part of moving to reopen," Baker said earlier Wednesday as he defended his decision to extend Massachusetts' stay-at-home advisory through May 18.

