Massachusetts Reports 44 New Coronavirus Deaths, 596 Additional Cases

Massachusetts on Monday reported 596 new cases from the novel coronavirus outbreak, including 44 fatalities.

The latest report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health brought the total number of coronavirus deaths in the state to 6,416 and the total people who have tested positive to 93,271.

The number of deaths reported Monday was lower than the previous week's average of around 85 deaths per day.

The total numbers of fatalities and infections continue to rise, but they've been doing so more slowly in the last few weeks than this time in April, a sign that the state has flattened the curve.

Other metrics have been showing promising signs as well -- the state on Thursday received its 500,000th coronavirus test result -- but Gov. Charlie Baker urged Massachusetts residents on Friday not to give up all the gains they've made by gathering this Memorial Day weekend without taking adequate precautions, like wearing face masks and staying physically and socially distant from others, even family and friends.

The Department of Public Health's report contains six indicators that are informing how fast Massachusetts can move through the four phases of its reopening plan. They are: the COVID-19 positive test rate, the number of individuals who died from COVID-19, the number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals, the health care system's readiness, testing capacity, contact tracing capabilities.

Monday, Bay State residents got out of the house to celebrate the unofficial start to summer as the state continues to move slowly to open back up amid the pandemic.

State beaches opened just in time for Memorial Day.

Some businesses opened Monday, as well, including salons and pet groomers.

Under the first phase of Baker's reopening plan, manufacturing, construction and worship services were allowed to resume last week.

Despite the resumption of some activities, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh on Sunday warned residents to expect to practice social distancing for at least another six to eight months.

In an NBC10 Boston interview, Walsh said he had no plan to lift the city's stay-at-home advisory, despite the Baker administration moving to Phase 1 of the reopening plan.

"Now's not the time to ease restrictions on individuals, meaning individuals shouldn't be easing restrictions on themselves for the foreseeable future, for the next six, eight months," he said.

He added: "If we don’t pay attention and stay disciplined, we’re going to see a second surge and that may be worst than the first one."