‘This Feels Great’: Hair Salons, Barber Shops Among Businesses to Reopen Monday

Hair salons and barber shops were among the businesses allowed to reopen Monday in Massachusetts, as part of the second wave in the first phase of the state's reopening plan.

A simple haircut has never sounded so sweet.

“I’ve been chomping at the bit to get back to work, it’s been really rough, really hard, it’s been almost nine weeks without giving a haircut,” said Matt’s at the Buzzer owner Matt Corey.

Matt’s at the Buzzer in Millbury had a line of regulars waiting for them – socially distanced on the taped off sidewalk.

Corey said, “We have a high-volume walk-in business, so we’ve installed a deli server and a number sign in the window, and everybody waits outside, nobody’s allowed in the waiting room.”

“We’ve got Clorox wipes right here, every station, alcohol, hand sanitizer,” said Adesso Hair Salon owner Frank Conte.

Most salons, like Adesso in Worcester, are closed on Mondays, though – and are prepping to reopen Tuesday or over the next week.

“I’m going to have two employees work there, which they’re six feet apart, and two or three employees work here,” said Conte. “We’re not allowed to have more than 10 people in the salon.”

Barbers and hair stylists are disinfecting between every client and sweeping up between every trim.

Masks, gloves, a smock and even a face shield replace the normal attire.

Corey said, “It’s hot and it’s distracting but honestly, if it makes my customers feel safe and gets them to come in for haircuts, I’ll happily do it.”

Scott Trainor of Grafton said, “I debated on shaving the head, so this feels great.”

The professionals are replacing family hair stylists, and the results speak for themselves.

"My dad,” said 8-year-old Josh Sowden of who cut his hair last. “He tried to make it look cool, but it’s not.”

Some salons and barber shops are actually open more days and hours than normal, for at least the time being, so they can get in more of their clients.