Massachusetts

Massachusetts Restaurants Eligible for Federal Relief Funds

“Our restaurants are the backbones of our local economies and among the hardest hit by this public health and economic crisis."

Getty Images

Massachusetts restaurants that have struggled to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic are being offered a lifeline of up to $10 million through a federal relief program, authorities say.

The money is available through the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund, part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed last month, according to a statement Monday from U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Our restaurants are the backbones of our local economies and among the hardest hit by this public health and economic crisis,” the Democrat said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The fund will provide restaurants and other eligible businesses with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business. The relief does not have to be repaid, provided that the funds are put toward eligible uses by March 2023.

Restaurants owned and operated by women, veterans, or the socially and economically disadvantaged will receive priority during the first 21 days of applications.

In addition to restaurants, other food service businesses including food trucks, caterers, bars, bakeries and brewpubs are eligible to apply.

Applications can be filed online at the Small Business Administration website.

More local news

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Mass. Reopening Plan: Key Dates, Lifted Restrictions & More

zion baptist ministries 15 hours ago

Everett Police Share Photos of Man Wanted for Vandalizing Church

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsCOVID-19RestaurantsRestaurant Revitalization Fundfederal relief
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us