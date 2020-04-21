Mobile Coronavirus Testing Site Set Up in Hyde Park

Hyde Park is emerging as a neighborhood hotspot for COVID-19 in the city of Boston, and a mobile testing site has been set up in the neighborhood since Thursday.

The site is for Hyde Park residents only, and to be tested one must have to have one of the symptoms for the coronavirus.

"The advantage to testing is that you know if you are positive, it's all the more reason to self-isolate," said Bernie Jones, vice president of public policy for Brigham Health.

There's no cost for the test, and insurance is not required. People will not be asked about their immigration statuses.

The site is run by Brigham Health, but one does not need to have to be a patient of the system.

The city of Boston has also rolled out a new online tool that shows where testing sites will be located.

"The goal is to have every community health center able to provide testing to the residents in their neighborhood," Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Monday.

It's unclear why Hyde Park has become a hotspot for the virus.

Dorchester, Mattapan, East Boston, Roxbury, Roslindale and the South End are also showing higher incident rates compared to other neighborhoods in the city.

"We have some hypotheses," said Jones. "When you look at largely under-served areas, you see folks living in a very densified way, so oftentimes, they have multiple folks in a household, close proximity."