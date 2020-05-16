More Than 100 Families Join Together to Raise Money for Mass. COVID-19 Relief Fund

As part of the Movement to Give donation drive, several fundraisers are going on throughout Massachusetts to help aid health care and essential workers, homeless shelters, food banks and the most vulnerable communities amid the coronavirus crisis.

One group raised $1,000 for the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund with a video project. Project creator Netra Rajnikanth say 112 families from New England's Indian community joined together -- albeit remotely -- to create an inspirational video, singing "We Shall Overcome."

Rajnikanth called the project "our humble effort to express our deepest gratitude to all front-line workers in the New England community!! From our heart to yours....this is a small attempt to connect our creative passion with purpose..."

Project creator Aditi Taylor says the original idea was to fuel their creative energies into doing something positive and fun, while bringing together as many families and friends as they possibly could.

All the families who participated donated to the cause, according to the project creators. In total, $3,300 was raised for various organizations.

