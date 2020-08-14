Another Massachusetts beach is reducing its parking capacity to 50% over concerns of overcrowding and as the town now finds itself in the state's new coronavirus "red zone."

The parking capacity at Nantasket Beach State Reservation in Hull will be reduced until further notice, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation announced Friday.

The announcement comes two days after Hull was added to the highest-risk category in Massachusetts' color-coded map showing communities' risk levels .

Hull was put in the red category along with 10 other communities. The red category indicates the community has a rate of average daily coronavirus cases greater than 8 per 100,000. Those communities are subject to increased enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines as well as closer coordination with state officials.

In addition to the higher risk category, Hull Select Board member Jennifer Constable told The Boston Herald that Nantasket Beach has recently been overcrowded and many beachgoers have not been wearing masks.

Businesses on Cape Cod could be in further financial trouble if a recent surge of COVID-19 cases continues.

Reducing parking capacity in Hull is one step town officials are taking to help reduce the spread of the virus.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation is also reminding beachgoers to stay within small groups, practice social distancing, wash their hands and stay home if sick. If a location is crowded, visitors are urged to head to another location or to visit another time, according to agency.

A number of communities on Cape Cod, like Mashpee, Sandwich and Barnstable, have also reduced parking capacity or restricted certain beaches to residents only.