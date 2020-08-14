Nantasket Beach

Nantasket Beach Parking Limited Amid Crowding, Hull's ‘Red Zone' Status

The parking capacity at Hull's Nantasket Beach State Reservation will be at 50% until further notice, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation

By Melissa Buja and Abbey Niezgoda

Nantasket Beach 2 051817
NBC10 Boston

Another Massachusetts beach is reducing its parking capacity to 50% over concerns of overcrowding and as the town now finds itself in the state's new coronavirus "red zone."

The parking capacity at Nantasket Beach State Reservation in Hull will be reduced until further notice, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation announced Friday.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

HBO 2 hours ago

‘Succession' Star Nicholas Braun Writes a Virus Dating Song

3 hours ago

RI's Largest Teacher's Union Calls for Remote Learning

The announcement comes two days after Hull was added to the highest-risk category in Massachusetts' color-coded map showing communities' risk levels .

Hull was put in the red category along with 10 other communities. The red category indicates the community has a rate of average daily coronavirus cases greater than 8 per 100,000. Those communities are subject to increased enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines as well as closer coordination with state officials.

In addition to the higher risk category, Hull Select Board member Jennifer Constable told The Boston Herald that Nantasket Beach has recently been overcrowded and many beachgoers have not been wearing masks.

Businesses on Cape Cod could be in further financial trouble if a recent surge of COVID-19 cases continues.

Reducing parking capacity in Hull is one step town officials are taking to help reduce the spread of the virus.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation is also reminding beachgoers to stay within small groups, practice social distancing, wash their hands and stay home if sick. If a location is crowded, visitors are urged to head to another location or to visit another time, according to agency.

A number of communities on Cape Cod, like Mashpee, Sandwich and Barnstable, have also reduced parking capacity or restricted certain beaches to residents only.

This article tagged under:

Nantasket BeachMassachusettsHullDepartment of Conservation and Recreationparking capacity
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us