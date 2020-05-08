Sununu Announces 9 Antibody Testing Locations in NH, Guidance for Dentists

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Friday that in recent days, the state has greatly increased the COVID-19 testing capacity in the state and antibody testing will be available at nine locations.

During a news conference, Sununu said anyone with a single symptom can now reserve a test online, and any person over the age of 60 or any health care worker can get a test for any reason.

ClearChoiceMD will be offering the anti-body tests to residents to determine if they have the antibodies to COVID-19. Walk-in care centers are available at locations in Alton, Belmont, Epping, Goffstown, Hooksett, Lebanon, Portsmouth, Tilton and Lincoln.

The governor said most major insurance carriers will cover the testing cost but the state has entered into a contract with ClearChoiceMD to cover the cost for those who are not covered.

Sununu said although they were never shut down, the state is issuing new guidance for the state's dental facilities.

The guidance will be in effect on May 11 and is vetted by the New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services. It offers facilities a "roadmap" so they can safely reopen — if they choose to do so.

Dental staff must wear face protection and staff must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to each shift, Sununu said. Pre-appointment screening evaluations are required for all patients and patients should also be asked to wear face coverings.

The governor said dental facilities can request free personal protective equipment from the state ahead of reopening.

As of Friday, there were 7 new COVID-19 related deaths in the Granite State for a total of 121, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The number of positive cases increased by 104, bringing the state's total number of COVID-19 cases to 2,947.

Expected Friday, the Hampton Beach Reopening Task Force was expected to present an official proposal to the governor on how they plan to get the popular beach back up and running.

Under a proposed plan, parking at the beach would be limited to 50% and Ocean Boulevard would be shut down to vehicle traffic.

The beach would reopen by the beginning of June but only for running, walking and swimming.

Sununu said Friday he would review the information provided by the task force this weekend but no decisions have been made.