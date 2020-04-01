NH Group Home Resident Dies of Complications From Coronavirus

A resident of New Hampshire group home for people with disabilities has died of complications from COVID-19.

Officials with the Crotched Mountain Foundation in Greenfield said Wednesday the 46-year-old man who died Sunday had significant disabilities and a history of respiratory complications.

Two other group home clients and three staff members have tested positive.

Also, the head of a state watchdog group is urging neighbors, delivery people and others to keep an eye out for abused and neglected children. She says referrals to a state hotline have been halved in recent weeks with children "out of school and out of sight."

New Hampshire is set to issue a stay-at-home order and directing non-essential businesses to end in-person operations by midnight on Friday, March 27.