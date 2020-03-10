Older Adults Advised to Avoid Large Crowds Amid COVID-19 Concerns

The bingo hall at the Elks Lodge in Wareham, Massachusetts, was packed Tuesday night.

Many of the regulars are seniors, and right now, older adults and those with underlying health issues are being told to avoid large crowds, as coronavirus continues to spread.

"I am concerned about it, but it’s not going to handicap me. I am still going to go out. I do the things they say like bringing hand sanitizer with me and I just go about doing my business," said Rosemary Cubellis, who came out to play bingo.

Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health will distribute guidance to long-term care facility operators, like nursing homes.

Health officials recommend banning visitors who show signs of sickness, or who have traveled internationally recently, or who have been in contact with someone with coronavirus.

Health experts say people over 60 and those with existing health conditions appear to be the most vulnerable, and people who live in homes with vulnerable people to due to age or health issues should avoid large crowds.