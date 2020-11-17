Potential Community Exposure ID'd at NH Poker Room; Outbreak at Church Grows

New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services says potential community exposure related to confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been identified at Chasers Poker Room and Casino in Salem.

Potential exposure happened from Nov. 4-Nov. 7, and Nov. 9-Nov. 12.

The department says contact investigations have been done and close contacts are being notified. Health officials said there may be additional people who were exposed, should monitor for symptoms, and get tested.

Meanwhile, an outbreak at a church in Wolfeboro has now been connected to 25 people.

Individuals at the Calvary Wolfeboro Church may have been exposed at the 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services on Sunday, Nov. 1, health officials said.

On their website Sunday, church officials said several people began feeling ill the week of Nov. 2 and by Nov. 11 and Nov. 14 had tested positive.

Whether or not you are experiencing symptoms, state health officials are urging people to take advantage of the multiple testing options throughout New Hampshire.