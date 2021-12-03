‘Rough Couple of Months': Doctors Warn of Possible Winter COVID Surge in Mass.

As the new omicron variant emerges in other parts of the country, COVID-19 cases are already climbing in Massachusetts. This week the state reported the highest COVID case numbers since January, and with hospital beds filling, doctors are warning of a winter surge.

“I’m actually more concerned right now than I was last year,” said Dr. Eric Dickson, the president and CEO of UMass Memorial Health.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Dr. Dickson said at this time last year, they were just starting to see the positive impact of the vaccine. Now they are realizing that immunity wanes. He said their hospital is also full of non-COVID patients this year who delayed care during the peak of the pandemic, so they are struggling with capacity. UMass Memorial ran out of ICU beds this week.

“We’re not even effectively managing what we have today and we’re just getting started with this new variant. It’s going to be a rough couple of months,” Dr. Dickson said.

Massachusetts hospitals are already overcrowded, and doctors are urging residents to do what they can to stay healthy as COVID cases rise and the new omicron variant spreads.

In addition to vaccines and boosters, Dr. Dickson is encouraging mask wearing when in a public place or anywhere near a crowd.

When asked if he would consider bringing back the statewide mask mandate, Gov. Charlie Baker said there are no plans to tighten restrictions at this time.

“Let’s find out what the experts think about this first of all,” Baker said when pressed about the mask mandate.

Baker said the state is looking to increase access to rapid tests in addition to opening more high-volume booster sites this month. He and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito got their booster shots at a vaccine clinic in Brockton on Friday.

“If you meet the criteria, you really should get a booster shot. It is the best way to ensure as much protection as possible for you, your friends and your family,” Baker said

According to the latest data from the Massachusetts Department of Public health, 38,594 booster shots were reported in the last two days, bringing the state’s total to more than 1.2 million.